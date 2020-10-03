Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 205.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 155.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 299.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 257.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

