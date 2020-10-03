Analysts Expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Seattle Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.26.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,972 shares of company stock valued at $28,422,822 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,913,000 after purchasing an additional 414,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $4.81 on Monday, reaching $193.08. 747,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,240. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

