Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

