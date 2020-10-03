Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.32. J B Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.