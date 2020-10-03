Analysts Expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $18.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.53 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $75.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $128.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.67 million to $297.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of argenx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.30. The stock had a trading volume of 148,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,723. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.64.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

