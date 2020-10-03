Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will announce $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $15.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 705,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. 3,919,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.