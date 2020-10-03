Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.48 Million

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to report sales of $65.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.45 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $410.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.26 million to $486.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $729.18 million, with estimates ranging from $576.19 million to $854.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of XHR stock remained flat at $$9.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,613. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $82,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

