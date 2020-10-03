Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE:KWR opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.22. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after buying an additional 173,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

