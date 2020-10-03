Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $238.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $3.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

LYV stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 1,358,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 679,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $2,978,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

