Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.98 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $60.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $193.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.28 million to $196.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. DNB Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $324.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

