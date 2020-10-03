Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

