Analysts Anticipate Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Discovery Communications posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 96.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

