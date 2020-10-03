Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alumina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

