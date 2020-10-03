Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) vs. Targa Resources (NASDAQ:TRGP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources -22.86% 3.89% 1.67% Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86%

80.9% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Targa Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Targa Resources and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 8 9 1 2.61 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Targa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 72.08%. Given Targa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Targa Resources is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Targa Resources and Altus Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $8.67 billion 0.38 -$209.20 million ($0.81) -17.67 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.29 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06

Targa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Targa Resources has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Targa Resources beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and wholesale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, the company offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. It operates approximately 28,500 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 42 owned and operated processing plants; and owns or operates a total of 34 storage wells with a gross storage capacity of approximately 71 million barrels. As of December 31, 2018, the company leased and managed approximately 585 railcars; 136 transport tractors; and 2 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

