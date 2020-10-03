Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,850.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Moffett Nathanson from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,455.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $990.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,534.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,406.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

