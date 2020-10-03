Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

