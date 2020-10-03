Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Bank of America

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.18.

Alkermes stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 89.0% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $35,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,354 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.7% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 414.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,622 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

