Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.09.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $288.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.41. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $784.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 504.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.