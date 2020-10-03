Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

