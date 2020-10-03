Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $269.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

