Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Albany International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albany International by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,062 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Albany International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Albany International by 51.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

