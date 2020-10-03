AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.78.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $6,871,037.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $151,965.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,303 shares of company stock worth $9,477,872 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 343.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,703 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at about $29,994,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in AlarmCom by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,319,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 384,605 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.