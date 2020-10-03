Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Akcea Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.05.

AKCA opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $157,807.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,011 shares of company stock worth $179,921. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 362.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

