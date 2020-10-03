Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIRG. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

AIRG stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 million, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

