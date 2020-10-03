AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,323,000 after buying an additional 2,664,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after buying an additional 9,661,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,929,000 after buying an additional 880,150 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $99,330,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $60,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

