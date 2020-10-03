Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Shares Up 1%

Adventus Zinc Corp (CVE:ADZN)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADZN. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Adventus Zinc from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Adventus Zinc alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.