Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 145,101 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 26.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

