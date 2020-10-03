Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adient will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.