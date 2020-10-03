ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. ACNB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $180.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.03.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

In related news, Director David L. Sites purchased 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,100.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,600 shares of company stock worth $53,551. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 42.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 46.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

