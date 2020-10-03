Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

