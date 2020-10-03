Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $334,314. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 608,181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 87.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 824,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 385,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at about $13,508,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 106.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 191,536 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,363,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,616,000 after acquiring an additional 154,816 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

