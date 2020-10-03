Abeona Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Zelin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEO. B. Riley started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

