$65.48 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to report sales of $65.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.45 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $410.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.26 million to $486.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $729.18 million, with estimates ranging from $576.19 million to $854.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR remained flat at $$9.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 460,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

