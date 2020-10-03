$65.47 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $65.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.90 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $240.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $243.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.69 million, with estimates ranging from $240.40 million to $263.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 117,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $599.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

