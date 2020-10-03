$60.73 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce sales of $60.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.37 million and the lowest is $60.30 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $32.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $245.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.54 million to $247.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.52 million, with estimates ranging from $263.36 million to $317.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 196.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.