$47.84 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $47.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.34 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $33.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $238.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $321.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $485.98 million, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 1,003,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

