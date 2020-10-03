$397.31 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $397.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $929.39 million and the lowest is $287.59 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $213.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.26.

Shares of SGEN traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.08. 747,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,240. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.87 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,972 shares of company stock valued at $28,422,822 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.