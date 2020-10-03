$35.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report $35.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.32 billion and the highest is $36.12 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $33.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $155.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.94 billion to $156.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $171.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.92 billion to $175.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.19. 32,986,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,788,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

