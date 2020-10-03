$349.12 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $349.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.88 million and the lowest is $338.89 million. Conn’s reported sales of $377.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 660.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Conn’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 137.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 174,123 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 313,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,881. The company has a market cap of $303.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $26.65.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

