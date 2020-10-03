$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $3.05. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,389.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

