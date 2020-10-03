-$2.79 EPS Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.37). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($11.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.71) to ($8.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($11.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.83) to ($9.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after buying an additional 426,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of argenx by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,858,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of argenx by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after buying an additional 372,436 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of argenx by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.30. 148,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,723. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.