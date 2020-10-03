-$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($7.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.81) to ($7.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LYV stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
