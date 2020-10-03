$1.47 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.38. CME Group posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 205.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $168.49 on Monday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

