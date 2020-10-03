$1.44 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.36. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

