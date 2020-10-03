$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,069. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

