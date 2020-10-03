$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $806.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 868,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,959. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

