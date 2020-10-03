$0.61 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of THS stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,908,000 after buying an additional 283,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $10,928,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 63.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

