$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $57.36. 1,772,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,540. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

