-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.32). LendingClub reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 577.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Shares of LC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 944,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,263. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $354.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LendingClub by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 103,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

