-$0.41 EPS Expected for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Embraer by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 1,428,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Embraer by 139.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 697,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Embraer by 347.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Embraer by 667.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,895 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. 2,113,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,648. The stock has a market cap of $838.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

